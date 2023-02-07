Stream Marine Training Group announced as Gold Sponsor of LISW23

Leading provider of maritime safety training and experts in alternative fuels, Stream Marine Training Group (SMG), is delighted to be welcomed as a Gold Sponsor of London International Shipping Week 2023 (LISW23).



SMG has experienced considerable growth over the past few years and, as it prepares to enter its second decade of business in 2024, is helping lead the industry meet maritime’s decarbonisation goals with the launch of its alternative fuels consultancy service Stream Marine Technical.



The Group, which is based in Glasgow, UK, is made of Stream Marine Technical, Stream Marine Training, and Stream Marine Careers, which offers Cadet programmes to young talent wanting to work in the maritime industry.



The theme of LISW23, ‘Reframing risk in a complex market’, is tailor-made for the concept of a union between the maritime and nuclear industries; both sectors need to transition over the coming years and have complementary attributes. The UK Government has also committed to both sectors that it wants to achieve a series of ambitious targets.



Stream Marine Technical is working with some of the world’s leading brands in helping them transition to a more sustainable future with the use of alternative fuels, in line the maritime 2030 and 2050 decarbonisation goals.



Martin White, CEO of SMG, said: “We are delighted to be welcomed as one of the major sponsors of LISW23. We are fully aligned with the theme for this year, with our vision to help lead the industry to decarbonisation.



“LISW is an industry-leading event in the maritime calendar bringing some of the biggest maritime leaders from around the world to London. It was the perfect choice for SMG to be involved with and we are looking forward to meeting key players in the industry and looking at how we can all work together to achieve decarbonisation to ensure a sustainable future for shipping.”



SMG will be holding its own exclusive event on Monday, September 11 on Tower Bridge where it will invite high-level industry leaders to share knowledge and expertise surrounding decarbonisation and the future maritime goals. It will also be launching its support and consultancy service for alternative fuels Stream Marine Technical.



Guests will include the first movers in the use of alternative fuels and industry experts in decarbonisation. The event will be an evening of networking and industry discussion of success stories, challenges and how to lead the way into decarbonisation.

LISW23 will be held in the week of September 11-15, 2023 and will play host to the maritime world with hundreds of events attracting thousands of international industry decision makers into London during the week. The headline LISW23 Conference will be held on Wednesday September 13th while the LISW23 Gala Dinner will be held on Thursday September 14th.

