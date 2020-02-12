Stream Marine Training Expands its Team

By The Maritime Executive 02-11-2020 05:24:56

Stream Marine Training (SMT) has started the New Year off with a bang by employing three new members of staff.



Martyn Thomas joins as Chief of Staff, Alex Ponomarev as Sales Director for the Technical Training division and Darren Payne as Chief Operating Officer.



Thomas joins SMT recently coming from being the Global Head of Maritime Training at one of the world’s biggest safety training providers and previously held a senior role in training and competency for a major cruise industry leader. He is also a qualified Marine Electrical Engineer with a 15 year career in training within the maritime and further education sectors. His focus has always been on improving the competence of seafarers beyond standardised compliance requirements and creating competency frameworks for onboard staff for large maritime companies.



His role at SMT will be to “build on the already fantastic working environment and make it even better, whilst ensuring all the employees from the CEO to the receptionist have support to develop themselves and the business.”



Ponomarev comes from a business and technology background with experience and expertise in training and simulation having worked for a global leader in Sales for Northern Europe for more than 13 years and most recently as a Cruise Simulation Sales Director.



His customer-centric approach will help Stream’s, Marine and Technical division build on its already diverse client base and support this business division in its new services and product line in particular its new fuels and technology products.



Payne comes from the aviation sector most recently in the capacity of an operating officer and qualified managing accountant and will diversify his ideas, financial skills and operational experience into the maritime sector to open wider opportunities for SMT.



His focus at SMT will be to support the company operationally as it goes through its next period of fast growth and help deliver the companies key strategies and ambitions.



“I am really pleased to welcome Martyn, Alex and Darren to the SMT family” said Martin White, SMT’s CEO.



“These are three really strategically important positions for the business at a time of hugely ambitious expansion plans. As a company we have recently received a significant investment which will be used to improve our on-site facilities to cater for the growing number of courses and delegates being trained at our headquarters in Glasgow.”



