Stream Marine Group Introduces New OPITO Courses for the ERRV Sector

[By: Stream Marine Group]

Stream Marine Group (SMG) is delighted to be expanding its OPITO approved training portfolio to include ITSO (Initial Training in Shipboard Operations) for crews onboard Emergency Response Rescue Vessels (ERRVs).

The UK’s leading maritime training provider is expecting to receive approval by the end of April to deliver the Offshore Petroleum International Training Organisation (OPITO) ITSO course which will mark its entry into the ERRV market.

The course is a blend of emergency medical training and Fast Rescue Craft (FRC) familiarisation required by all crew working onboard vessels in this sector.

SMG plans to further add to its portfolio of training courses with the OPITO FRC Boatman and FRC and Daughter Craft Coxswain courses, designed for the boat teams onboard ERRVs.

The company, with training facilities in Glasgow, UK, is well placed to deliver both the Boatman and Coxswain FRC and Daughter Craft courses, as they are already well established in delivering MCA approved FRC and Proficiency in Survival Craft and Rescue Boats, both full and update courses.

These courses are already delivered at SMG’s boat site at the port in Greenock and its first-class training headquarters.

CEO of Stream Marine Group Martin White said: “I am delighted to be revealing our plans to expand our OPITO training portfolio with the ITSO course, with approval expected imminently. This course will be able to serve both the offshore and maritime sectors.

“We are excited to be entering the ERRV market for the first time and to be adding to our full range of OPITO-approved courses, which we launched last year. Offering good quality training to shipping companies and those working on vessels is vital in ensuring the smooth operations and safety of crew members. We are looking forward to receiving full approval and getting started on these courses in the Spring.”