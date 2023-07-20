Stream Marine Careers Train Seafarers with Launch of 2 Cadetship Programs

Sølvtrans vessel Ronja. SMC will start managing Cadetships for the company in September

[By: Stream Marine Careers]

Leading Officer Cadet training management company Stream Marine Careers (SMC) continues to demonstrate its commitment to introducing fresh new talent into the maritime industry with the launch of new Cadetship programmes for industry-leading companies Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines and Sølvtrans.



Over the last year SMC, part of the Stream Marine Group, has seen the number of Cadets under its management triple, and it now has its sights set on growing even further over the next two years.



The company is delighted to announce for the first time, it will be managing Cadetships for the cruise sector with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, as well as world-leading company Sølvtrans, who manage 36 vessels specialising in fish welfare and transport. The agreement with these two globally-renowned companies strengthens SMC’s portfolio of existing clients.



Training Manager at SMC, Kellie McKechnie said: “We are delighted to be strengthening our position as a leading provider of Cadetship programmes with our most recent contracts with Sølvtrans and Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.’’



“Stream Marine Careers is growing year-on-year and new and existing companies are now seeing how successful our programmes are, with Cadets qualifying and going on to start their careers out at sea. We are looking forward to welcoming our new Cadets with both companies in September.”



The Merchant Navy Cadetships for both companies will see the Officer Cadets completing the three-year training programme, splitting their time between working at sea and studying at one of the seven UK Nautical Colleges.



On successful completion the Cadets will qualify with UK Officer of Watch Unlimited Certificate of Competency as well as an academic qualification in Marine Operations, Marine Engineering or Electro-Technology, setting them up for a career in the maritime industry.



SMC is seeing steady growth in the number of Cadets it signs up, as the shipping industry focuses on recruitment and attracting young people into the industry. The company, based in Glasgow, UK, works with a number of schools and college across the UK to introduce young people to the shipping industry and promote Cadetship programmes.



Ms McKechnie added: “SMC is dedicated to finding the seafarers of tomorrow. The industry is suffering with a shortage of crew so we make sure we are doing everything we can to attract new talent into the maritime industry. We are seeing new challenges with the younger generation who look for a work/life balance as well as access to career progression. Whilst onboard, they are also looking for better connectivity with home so we have to make sure seafaring is still attractive as a career. Over the last few years we have been adapting our programmes to ensure we are preparing young Cadets for the mental aspect of being out at sea, as well as the physical.”



Group CEO of Stream Marine Group Martin White said: “I am delighted to have signed contracts with both Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines and Sølvtrans. They are major global players in the industry and it demonstrates our commitment to training the next generation of seafarers. I am proud that SMC is now making its first steps towards managing Cadets for the cruise industry too. I look forward to working with our new Cadets and setting them up for a lengthy career at sea.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.