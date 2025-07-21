Strategic Marine Uses Wavestream Filter System to Meet Sustainability Goals

[By: Wave International]

As part of its pledge towards ensuring a cleaner and greener future, Strategic Marine is constantly looking at new technology, which enables the company to meet the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.*

When it came to Goal 14, to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development, Strategic Marine aims to reach this goal with the use of environmental products such as bilge filter systems from Wave International.

Since 2012, the company has fitted Wavestream System 3 bilge filter systems on all its CTVs. These systems ensure that no oil, diesel, microplastics or microfibres are emitted from the vessel’s bilges. Whilst these would be obligatory on vessels over 400 Gross Tons, Strategic Marine saw the benefit of these anti-pollution systems to protect the environment, and have been fitting the Wavestream System 3 on vessels such as the StratCat 27 CTV as standard over the last 13 years.

Many of Strategic Marine’s StratCat 27 CTVs are used to support wind farms. The company has recently made its first delivery of StratCat 27s to Poland, and reports a growing market in the Asian Region. With the increase in the size and location of Marine Protected Area territories, Strategic Marine says having craft already fitted with the required environment protection products is a benefit for its customers.

Wavestream System 3 bilge filters are low cost, easy to install, long lasting and reliable. Strategic Marine says cost, ease of installation and reliability of the product, as well as worldwide service support and maintenance are the key criteria when selecting a product for standard fit on stock vessels. Paul Gullett, MD of Wave International says Strategic Marine set a high environmental standard, becoming an early adopter of marine protection products as a discretionary fit.

He says, “When a vessel is over 400 gross tonnes or operating in protected areas, then fitting an IMO approved oil water separator such as our Wave MiniBOSS is obligatory. But Strategic Marine saw the benefit of the Lloyds Type Approved Wavestream filter systems, which discharge less than 5 ppm of oil in water, and were fitting them onto their CTVs and other working vessels even though they were under the weight limit and operating all over the world. It shows an early respect for protecting the oceans that many others are only now beginning to understand, especially with the worldwide focus on microplastics and microfibres, which are also captured in the Wavestream filters.”

Mr. Ryan Seah, General Manager for Special Projects and Sustainability at Strategic Marine says: “Adopting and including the highest standard of clean and green technologies, ahead of legislation is part of our overall sustainability drive which can potentially future-proof our products. Whilst the UN Sustainable Development Goals give us a road map, we’re always looking deliver the very best we can for our customers and the environment.”