Strategic Marine Secures Repeat Order with OEG Renewables

[By: Strategic Marine]

Strategic Marine is pleased to announce a new contract with OEG Renewables, part of the OEG Energy Group, for a next-generation Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) for Taiwan. This vessel, named Wey Feng, will be the fourth StratCat 27 that Strategic Marine is building for OEG—a testament to OEG’s confidence in our vessels and our ongoing commitment to supporting their offshore operations across Asia Pacific.

The Wey Feng is a BMT-designed, 27-meter aluminium catamaran powered by dual Caterpillar C32 1450hp marine engines, ensuring performance and reliability in demanding offshore conditions. Boasting a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres and seating for up to 24 technicians, the CTV can safely execute transfers in 1.75m Hs, exemplifying its robust capabilities tailored for the offshore wind sector.

Set for delivery in February 2025, the Wey Feng embodies power and prestige, reflecting the vessel’s superior build quality and performance. This addition is designed to seamlessly support OEG Renewables’ expanding projects in Taiwan and beyond.

Mr Chan Eng Yew, CEO at Strategic Marine, commented, “Partnering again with OEG Renewables showcases our ongoing commitment to delivering CTVs that meet the highest standards in efficiency and safety. We are proud to see the StratCat 27 platform become an integral part of OEG’s APAC operations, reflecting our shared dedication to excellence in offshore wind.”

We are grateful for the trust OEG Renewables has placed in us and look forward to seeing the Wey Feng contribute significantly to sustainable energy developments across Asia Pacific.