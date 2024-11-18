Strategic Marine Delivers 1st Purpose New Build IMO Tier III CTV

[By: Strategic Marine Group]

Strategic Marine is proud to announce the successful delivery of a StratCat 27 Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) to ORLEN to operate in Poland’s growing offshore wind sector.

This state-of-the-art vessel is designed specifically for offshore wind farm operations. The StratCat 27 is scheduled to begin operations in the North Sea before transitioning to the Polish exclusive economic zone in the Baltic Sea.

The StratCat 27 is a cutting-edge vessel equipped with advanced technologies to meet the demanding conditions of offshore wind farms. Designed with efficiency and sustainability in mind, the vessel meets Tier III emission requirements and is hybrid-ready, allowing for future adaptation to alternative energy sources. Its reinforced hull plating makes it capable of withstanding the harsh conditions of the Baltic Sea, ensuring safe and reliable transport of technicians and supplies over long distances.

Key Features of the StratCat 27:

Hybrid-Ready: Future-proofed for hybrid system installation, potentially reducing emissions and enhancing fuel efficiency.

Tier III Compliant: The vessel meets the latest emission standards, with latest emissions mitigation technology.

Bespoke Design: Tailored to operate in the challenging conditions of the Baltic Sea, with reinforced hull plating for enhanced durability in light ice conditions.

Comfort and Safety: Accommodates up to 9 crew members and 24 passengers, ensuring optimal comfort and safety during technician transfers.

Mr. Chan Eng Yew, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Marine, commented on the delivery: “We are delighted to have successfully delivered the StratCat 27 to ORLEN. The StratCat 27 is built with future in mind, offering hybrid readiness, emission compliance, and the ability to operate in harsh sea conditions. We are proud of our collaboration and look forward to supporting their continued success in the offshore wind market.”

The StratCat 27 is equipped with cutting-edge navigation and communication systems, ensuring maximum operational efficiency and safety. Its interior is designed to provide maximum comfort for both crew and passengers, making it a vital asset for offshore wind farm operations.

This delivery solidifies Strategic Marine’s commitment to advancing maritime solutions for the renewable energy sector and highlights its expertise in building vessels that meet the rigorous demands of offshore wind farm operations around the world.