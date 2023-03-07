StormGeo's CII Simulator for Charterer

StormGeo, a leading provider of weather intelligence and decision-support solutions for the shipping industry and part of Alfa Laval, announced today the launch of a new Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) Simulator for Charterer. The new tool provides a quick and easy way for time charterers to simulate the end-of-voyage CII values and ratings. This is based on the vessel's status before the voyage to assure charter party (C/P) compliance for CII BIMCO clauses.

According to the CII Operations Clause for Time Charter Parties by BIMCO, both the owner and charterer require working together to achieve the best possible operational efficiency on the vessel towards compliance with CII. Furthermore, BIMCO recommends the owner and charterer agree on a specific CII to be achieved each year.

By leveraging the charterer’s obligation on CII compliance, the new tool can help charterers to assess the impact of CO2 emissions along a planned route to determine the optimal speed and consumption based on the latest weather forecast that fits both the operational requirements and the obligation from the charter party in terms of the CII.

We aim to provide a simple tool that helps charterers to tackle the challenges imposed by the CII BIMCO clauses.

