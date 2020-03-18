StormGeo and DNV GL Sign MoU to Accelerate Maritime Data Sharing

By The Maritime Executive 03-18-2020 05:51:38

StormGeo and DNV GL announced today that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive digitalization and data standardization in the maritime industry.

In the MoU, both parties aim to strengthen the presence and integration of StormGeo’s fleet performance management and weather intelligence solutions on DNV GL’s independent data platform, Veracity. This will give StormGeo’s customers an enhanced service offering, helping them to further optimize the operations of their fleet. Veracity users will benefit from easy integration of StormGeo’s weather intelligence services that can be accessed on the Veracity Marketplace.

“We are very happy to deepen the partnership with DNV GL to make data sharing for our clients even easier,” says Thilo Dückert, StormGeo VP, Fleet Performance Management. “Today StormGeo offers an integrated solution to span navigation and voyage planning, weather routing and fleet performance management. We believe this partnership signals the industry that we intend to further enhance our service portfolio to help clients improve safety and fuel efficiency of their vessels.”

“With Veracity, we have built an independent network of industry relevant companies, where the members of the network can buy, combine, share and collaborate on data to optimize their operation – all while knowing their data is safe and secure throughout the process,” says Mikkel Skou, Director of Veracity at DNV GL. “StormGeo is an important supplier to many of Veracity’s customers and we have received interest from our clients for stronger integration with StormGeo in our platform products. We now look forward to closely examine how we can do this in a manner where both companies’ customers can gain from our united strengths.”

The MoU builds on an agreement from March 2019 when DNV GL and StormGeo announced that they would consolidate their fleet performance solutions under the StormGeo banner. The agreement combined DNV GL’s ECO Insight and Navigator Insight solutions with StormGeo’s FleetDSS and ship reporting solutions. StormGeo is now servicing a fleet of more than 12,000 vessels that receive route advisory, weather intelligence, navigation and planning, or fleet performance.

