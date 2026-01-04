Steve Cockburn Appointed CEO of NorthStandard Europe

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

[By NorthStandard]

NorthStandard has appointed Steve Cockburn as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NorthStandard Europe - the Dublin-based subsidiary which has oversight of around 40 per cent of the global marine insurer’s book.



The appointment follows the formal integration of two Dublin-based legacy companies previously representing the ‘North P&I’ and ‘The Standard Club’. Before their merger in 2023, North and Standard were the only P&I clubs established in Ireland.



Bringing them together creates a significant European insurance company in a centre of commerce with enduring appeal for global businesses.



Cockburn, who will relocate from Newcastle to Dublin, has over 20 years’ experience working with NorthStandard and spent nearly six years chairing the International Group’s Compulsory Insurance Committee. He was previously Chief of Geographical Sectors, with global responsibility for blue-water membership and operations. He also acted as the business integration lead for the merger between North and Standard.



Cockburn will continue as a member of NorthStandard’s Executive Leadership Team, and his new role is significant for the marine insurer’s structure and global ambitions. Beyond CBI Pre-Approval Controlled Function reporting, NorthStandard’s Dublin based heads of claims, underwriting, finance and risk will now report directly to Cockburn.



“By bringing together and growing our activities in Ireland, NorthStandard is establishing Dublin as a centre of excellence for marine insurance and signalling its intention to develop in this location as part of our global business,” said Cockburn.



“Success will be built around the strength of our existing team, which we will cultivate and expand with a blend of internal and external talent, drawing on industry leaders and experts, ambitious local professionals and those attracted to relocate to Dublin as a focal point for insurance.”



In January 2026, Cockburn and his team will move to spacious modern offices at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay on the south bank of the River Liffey in Dublin Docklands.



As CEO - NorthStandard Europe, Cockburn said he would also remain focused on looking after European members by keeping oversight of the Club’s European teams: Mediterranean and Ireland, Greece, and Nordics & Northern Europe. “I believe it’s critical that I continue to stay close to members to ensure their interests are my first priority, especially when it comes to maintaining claims, underwriting and loss prevention service excellence, and remaining a trusted partner.” he said.



Establishing a substantial new insurance business in Ireland also comes at a timely moment, with maritime matters likely to be a focus during Ireland’s hosting role as chair of EU Presidency meetings between July and December 2026.



Cockburn emphasised that NorthStandard EU will strengthen its ties with Ireland’s maritime community and key stakeholders, reinforcing its role as a centre for European marine insurance, and legal expertise. “This is a great opportunity to build something special in Ireland,” he said.



“We’re growing our European presence from a new centre of excellence that’s energised, engaged, full of talent and ready to work alongside our exceptional teams in Newcastle, Piraeus, London and around the globe to continue raising the bar for service delivery to our members.”