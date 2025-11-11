Stern Tube Seal Replacement in Rotterdam

[By: Hydrex]

Hydrex very recently received a call for an emergency stern tube seal repair on a 170-meter tanker in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

After the inquiry was received in the morning, we provided a quotation within two hours which was accepted almost immediately. The operation was scheduled to start Thursday August 7th.

Two teams of five diver/technicians each (day and night shifts) mobilized to Rotterdam. The night shift started the job late on August 7th. They went on board to carry out safety procedures, then began diving, starting with an inspection, removing the rope guard, taking wear down measurements and then assembling the habitat ready for the day shift to begin the seal replacement in the morning of the 8th.

All four seals were replaced. The stern tube assembly was reassembled and tested. The job was completed on Sunday, August 10th early in the morning with the ship ready to sail. The total time our team needed for the job was several hours less than the estimate. The customer was very pleased with the results and with Hydrex’s performance throughout.