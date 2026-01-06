Stena RoRo Enters Into 5 year Charter Contract with Marine Atlantic, Canada

[By: Stena RoRo]

The ship will enter into service during the fall of 2026 following a period of customization to the intended trade such as ship to shore ramp arrangements, ships livery, a 5-year preventive maintenance program etc.

The A Nepita is currently chartered to the French operator Corsica Linea and trading in the Mediterranean Sea. She is ice-class rated, equipped with three bow thrusters and a stern thruster for superior maneuverability and designed to transport both passengers and commercial vehicles.

“We are pleased to be able to offer such a suitable ship to Marine Atlantic, which we will adapt and optimize for one of the most demanding ferry services in the world”, says Per Westling, CEO of Stena RoRo AB, Sweden.

Basic specifications:

Length Over all: 203.24 m

Width: 25.7 m

No of Passengers: abt. 1200

Cargo capacity: 1,920 cargo lane meters

Ice Class: 1A

Speed: abt. 22 kn

Build year: 2002