Stena Lines Provides 100th Reference for Survitec’s Marin Ark 2 Mes

Stena Estrid marked the 100th reference for Survitec’s Marin Ark 2 By The Maritime Executive 05-19-2020 05:36:25

Delivery of Stena Lines’ new E-Flexer ropax ferries have marked the 100th reference for Survitec’s proven Marin Ark 2 Marine Evacuation System.

First of class Stena Estrid, delivered in January, is currently serving the Hollyhead-Dublin, route while newly delivered Stena Edda is operating Stena Lines’ Belfast-Birkenhead service.

Each vessel is equipped with a pair of high-capacity Survitec MES (marine evacuation systems), over-capacity liferafts and Crewsaver Premier Compact lifejackets, of which the latter provides a minimum of 150 Newtons to meet market demand for increased buoyancy and performance.

Similar equipment has been specified for the final vessel in the series, Stena Embla, scheduled for delivery from China’s AVIC Weihai Shipyard at the end of this year.

Paul Clarke, Operation Director MES, Survitec, said: “We are delighted that Stena Estrid marked the 100th Marin Ark 2 sale for Survitec. Marin Ark 2 has a successful track record with Stena Line, with Survitec having supplied the system to a number of vessels in the operator’s fleet.

“That Stena has again selected a Survitec MES for this innovative, environmentally sustainable class of ship is testament to the high reliability and performance of the system.

“The E-flexer design is acknowledged as setting a standard in environmentally sustainable ferry operations. It now sets the benchmark for passenger and crew safety and comfort.”

Richard McCormick, Technical Sales Director, Cruise & Ferry Passenger AES & MES systems, Survitec, said: “System reliability, compatibility, performance and comfort were key factors in Stena Line’s decision to select Survitec MES and Crewsaver lifejackets. The contract to supply safety equipment to these new vessels reinforces the strong relationship we have enjoyed with Stena Line over the past ten years.”

Clarke added: “With the safety of its passengers and crew being the foremost priority, Stena Line places great emphasis on the quality and reliability of those manufacturers selected to supply equipment, and its ability to meet the operational needs of the vessel.

“Stena Line’s commitment to safety is indicative in the company’s focus on crew training, the critical safety equipment they source for their vessels and the stringent tests it carries out on all equipment onboard.”

He furthered that with a wide variety of lifejacket designs on the market, ship operators do have to ensure that their passengers and crews are supplied with lifejackets that are compatible with the MES.

“There have been compatibility issues where the size and type of some lifejackets are unsuitable for use with chute-based MES. If a lifejacket is incompatible, it can actually hamper safe descent, resulting, at the very least, in increased stress and panic for passengers,” said Clarke.

After more than six years’ in development, Stena Line’s newest E-Flexer ferries are cited as the most modern ferries in the world fleet.

At 215m in length, Stena Estrid and her sister Stena Edda are larger than the current standard ro-pax vessels, with capacity for 120 cars, 1,000 passengers, and 3,100 lane metres for cars and trucks.

