Stella Maris to Host Online Panel Discussion on Maritime Forced Labor

[By: Stella Maris]

To mark World Fisheries Day, please join Stella Maris (formerly known as Apostleship of the Sea) for an online panel discussion on Tuesday 23rd November from 7.30pm to 9pm GMT to take a look at the darker side of the maritime world: modern slavery aboard some fishing vessels, and at what is being done about it.

The expert panel, including Stella Maris chaplains in the UK and abroad, experts from the UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency and other specialist organisations, will explore this issue further, to explain how fishers can find themselves trapped in this horrific situation, and what we at Stella Maris and others do to rescue and protect those in danger.

To attend, please register now at: www.StellaMaris.org.uk/ModernSlavery

