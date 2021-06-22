Stella Maris Quiz Night, 24th June

Join seafarers’ charity Stella Maris for a virtual Quiz Night to be held on Zoom on Thursday 24th June at 7pm - 8.30pm (UK time)

Participate as an individual or as a team. There will be prizes for those with the highest scores.

This is a free event on the eve of the Day of the Seafarer, but there is a suggested £5 donation, and every pound donated will help support seafarers and fishers in need.

To register for this event please click Meeting Registration - Zoom

And to make an optional donation please donate here at https://apostleshipofthesea. enthuse.com/Quiz#!/

Come along for a fun-filled evening.

