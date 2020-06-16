Steel cutting for UECC’s second LNG Battery Hybrid Powered PCTC

By The Maritime Executive 06-16-2020 03:00:41

As previously reported, European Car Carriers (UECC), jointly owned by Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and Wallenius Lines, signed a contract to construct three new generation PCTC with China Ship Building Trading Co., Ltd and Jiangnan Shipyard Group Co. Ltd.



The steel cutting ceremony for UECC’s second LNG Battery Hybrid powered PCTC took place at Jiangnan Shipyard,Shanghai, China on 20th of May 2020. Given the current Covid-19 crises, the official Steel Cutting Ceremony was somewhat subdued. However, UECC’s CEO Glenn Edvardsen, stated “It pleases me tremendously that UECC is able to push ahead with this significant fleet renewal program, despite all the Covid-19 related challenges facing our industry”.



As Mr. Edvardsen has stated before, “the LNG /Battery/Hybrid installation will be a pioneering design and will take UECC beyond the IMO target of 40% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030.” He concluded that “UECC’s parent companies, NYK and Wallenius Lines, have sustainability in their DNA and It is an honour to be able to take UECC to the next level of clean shipping with their support.”

