Steel Cutting Ceremony of the Robert Allan Design ASD 34/60 in China

December 18, 2020 marked the start of steel cutting for the first Robert Allan Ltd. designed tug for Rizhao Towing and Barge Company, Shandong Port Group, China. The ASD 34/60 tug will be constructed at the facilities of Rizhao Gangda Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co. Ltd. Senior management of the Rizhao Towing and Barge Company, CCS Qingdao Branch and Rizhao Gangda Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co. Ltd attended the steel cutting ceremony.

The ASD 34/60 tug is custom designed for operation in the coastal waters of China, with good performance in berthing & unberthing large vessels and especially for vessels with low freeboard where the height of the tug’s contact point with the assisted ship maybe a concern, while maintaining excellent sea keeping performance.

The vessel is designed to operate in shallow water, with navigational draft of 4.61m. Excellent sight view of 360 degree is provided in wheelhouse for safe operation in harbor environment.

Main particulars of the ASD 34/60 tug are:

Length, overall (including fenders): 34.30 m

Beam, moulded: 11.20 m

Depth, least moulded: 5.22 m

Maximum draft (navigational): 4.61 m

Gross Tonnage: 495

Performance is estimated to be:

Bollard pull, astern: 50 t

Free running speed, ahead: ~13.0 Knots

