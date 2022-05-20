Steel Cutting Ceremony for a Robert Allan Ltd. Designed RAstar 4200-DF

Image courtesy of Robert Allan Ltd.

[By: Robert Allan Ltd]

On May 5, 2022 a steel cutting ceremony was held by Cheoy Lee Shipyards at their Hin Lee facility in Zhuhai, China for the first Robert Allan Ltd. designed RAstar 4200-DF for Hongkong United Dockyards Limited. The tug is the first of two vessels which will serve as a standby vessel for the first offshore LNG terminal in Hong Kong. The tugs will provide stand-by services, FSRU emergency towing, assistance with berthing LNG carriers, transport passengers and equipment, fire fighting, oil recovery and FSRU crew rescue services to the LNG Terminal.

These tugs are the first dual fuel variants of the existing RAstar 4200 vessel design which just entered service in Mozambique. They are designed to maximize operations on LNG and to be able to bunker LNG directly from the jetty.

