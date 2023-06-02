State-of-the-Art Cranes for Ishikari Wind Farm

It is a milestone: 14 PALFINGER MARINE PF 200 fixed boom cranes are set to be installed at the Ishikari Offshore Wind Farm in Hokkaido, Japan. The redesigned cranes combine maintenance friendlier design with an impressive performance. The Ishikari wind fa

[By: PALFINGER]

Japan holds outstanding potential as a producer of renewable energy. The country’s goal to become carbon neutral by 2050 initiated various ambitious projects, such as its first wind farm off the coast of Hokkaido. Developed and owned by Green Power Investment (GPI), an affiliate of Pattern Energy Group LP, the Ishikari Offshore Wind Farm is currently under construction. Once finished, it will comprise fourteen 8.0 MW turbines and additionally a 100 MW/180 MWh storage battery. Only state-of-the-art technology will be used – including PALFINGER MARINE’s new PF cranes.



The redesigned PF crane range

Altogether, 14 PF 200 cranes will be installed on the service platforms of the Ishikari Offshore Wind Farm. Each crane features a lifting capacity of 1,000 kilograms and has an outreach of seven meters – the maximum outreach among PALFINGER PF cranes. They are very low in maintenance and easy to install (plug-and-play). To ensure their durability in challenging maritime conditions, the fixed boom cranes also come with PALFINGER’s well proven anti-corrosion duplex coating system according to the latest standard.



This project is a milestone for PALFINGER – it is the first serial delivery of the redesigned PF cranes that are compliant with the EN13852-3 standard. All cranes have already arrived in Japan and are currently being commissioned.



Setting customers up for success

PALFINGER is a global leader in innovative crane and lifting solutions and has been providing lifting equipment for the offshore wind industry for more than 20 years. "We are thrilled to be part of such an important project for the development of renewable energy in Japan," said Gunther Fleck, Vice President Sales & Service Region Marine at PALFINGER MARINE, and adds: "Our close cooperation with Nippon Steel Engineering and GPI allowed us to provide the best lifting solutions for the wind farm. We are committed to supporting our customers in Japan with high-quality service throughout the cranes’ entire life cycle."



With the Hibikinada offshore wind farm, Ishikari constitutes the second offshore wind project in Japan for which PALFINGER continues its successful collaboration with Nippon Steel Engineering. In sum, it is the third Japanese offshore wind park which will be supplied with platform cranes from PALFINGER.

