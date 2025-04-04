St. Johns Ship Building Receives Two New Contracts Valued at Over $17M

[By St. Johns Ship Building]

St. Johns Ship Building , a Palatka, Florida-based Jones Act facility, today announced the award of two new contracts totaling approximately $17 million in value. The projects include the construction of a state-of-the-art Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) and two aluminum cruise vessels. This milestone underscores the shipyard's sustained momentum and reputation for delivering high-quality, purpose-built vessels that support a diverse range of maritime operations.

The new aluminum CTV is designed to meet the rigorous demands of offshore operations, ensuring safe and efficient transportation of personnel and equipment. Incorporating advanced technology and sustainable design elements, the vessel will contribute to the next generation of maritime innovation while supporting the expansion of offshore infrastructure in the United States.

In addition, St. Johns Ship Building has been contracted to construct two aluminum cruise vessels, further diversifying its production portfolio and reinforcing its capabilities in the commercial passenger vessel sector. These vessels will be built with a focus on passenger comfort, safety, and fuel efficiency.

“We are honored to secure these important contracts,” said Joe Rella, President of St. Johns Ship Building. “Our shipyard continues to build momentum, and these awards reflect both our expertise and our ability to deliver reliable, cutting-edge vessels that are critical to the success of a wide range of maritime operations. With our skilled workforce and modernized facilities, St. Johns Ship Building is well-positioned to support diverse shipbuilding needs with innovative solutions.”

Since being acquired in 2022 by Americraft Marine, St. Johns Ship Building has undergone significant investment and modernization. The facility has enhanced its production capacity to build multiple vessels concurrently, streamlining operations to deliver high-quality vessels on schedule and at scale. These improvements have strengthened its position in the U.S. shipbuilding industry, specializing in a wide variety of vessels that support commercial marine and government operations.

