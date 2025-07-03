St. Johns Ship Building Awarded Barge Construction Contract

[By: St. Johns Ship Building]

St. Johns Ship Building, a leading Jones Act shipyard and a subsidiary of Americraft Marine, is proud to announce it has been awarded a new contract by Southland Contracting, Inc. for the construction of two steel deck barges. This award marks the beginning of a new partnership between the two companies and underscores St. Johns Ship Building’s growing reputation for delivering dependable, high-quality commercial marine vessels.

“We’re honored to partner with Southland Contracting, a respected provider in heavy civil construction, on this significant project,” said Joseph Rella, President of St. Johns Ship Building. “These newbuild barges reflect the confidence the market continues to place in our capabilities, our craftsmanship, and our commitment to serving the infrastructure and marine construction industries across the United States.”

“Southland Holdings, through its subsidiary, Southland Contracting, Inc., is proud to support a long-standing Florida business, and we have tremendous faith in the quality boat building that St. Johns provides,” said Tim Winn, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Southland Contracting.

All fabrication and assembly work will be performed at St. Johns Ship Building’s Palatka, Florida facility. The project adds to the shipyard’s upward momentum, following multiple vessel deliveries and the award of new contracts across both commercial and government sectors. This contract also supports St. Johns Ship Building’s broader initiative to help revitalize America’s shipbuilding industrial base by investing in the infrastructure, training, and workforce development of small and mid-sized shipyards.