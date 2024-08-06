SRC Group Welcomes Industry Veteran Juan Carloz Perez as New COO

[By: SRC Group]

SRC Group is delighted to announce the appointment of Juan Carloz Perez as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO). With nearly three decades of invaluable experience in maritime industry, Perez is well-equipped to address the key challenges and prospects of the offshore sector. His extensive background and ambitious plans will be instrumental in driving SRC Group’s continued innovation and growth.

Mr. Perez has held significant positions with leading corporations and OEMs in the maritime sector. Most recently, he served as Vice President and General Manager at Subsea Global Solutions. Before that, he spent nearly 10 years at ABB in various leadership roles, including Vice President of Sales and Business Development for the Americas. Prior to his tenure at ABB, he dedicated nearly 14 years to Wärtsilä, where he held multiple roles, such as General Manager for Projects and Contract Manager for North America.

"Joining SRC Group brings me back to having a global insight on the market. A company that integrates comprehensive maritime project management with a clear focus on innovation,"

Mr. Perez said. "SRC’s Methanol Superstorage solution, in particular, is a testament to the company's forward-thinking and innovative approach. Working for a company that advocates for alternative fuel solutions and green technologies is incredibly motivating. I am eager to contribute to these groundbreaking projects and can’t wait to see the impact it will have in the industry."

Mr. Perez identifies key challenges in the offshore and marine industries, including environmental issues, economic instability, cyber threats, and climate change. He foresees substantial progress in decarbonization, sustainability, and global warming mitigation within the next 5-10 years. "These initiatives are crucial for both SRC and myself. I am committed to leveraging my technological and managerial expertise to advance SRC’s sustainability goals and help our customers implement effective solutions for environmental improvement," stated Mr. Perez.

Mr. Perez emphasizes the importance of establishing strong, trust-based relationships with clients and stakeholders. His approach is rooted in integrity, reliability, and effective communication, ensuring that promises are kept, and client needs are met. "Building strong client partnerships is essential. We aim to go beyond more a mere vendor by consistently delivering added value and pave the way for future solutions to meet our clients' needs," he explained.

Hannes Lilp, CEO of SRC Group, expressed his enthusiasm about Mr. Perez joining the team: "We are delighted to welcome Juan Carloz Perez to SRC Group. His extensive experience and innovative mindset will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the maritime industry. With Juan on board, we are confident in our ability to lead the way in sustainable and advanced maritime solutions.