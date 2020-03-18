SQLearn Offers Synchronous Training and Teleconference Platform

By The Maritime Executive 03-18-2020 05:44:08

SQLearn provides the perfect solution for companies and educational institutes in order to ensure their smooth operation.

Using SQLearn’s Synchronous Training Platform, employees will be able to hold teleconferences and work safely from their own space, while avoiding unnecessary transfers and meetings in enclosed workplaces. This way the companies will continue to run smoothly, without reducing productivity through lost labor hours.

SQLearn’s Synchronous Training Platform allows live conferencing, video calls, presentations and simultaneous usage of applications over the internet or in a local area network (LAN). Moreover, it is innovative and user friendly as there is no need to install a plug-in.

SQLearn is able to integrate this platform with an Asynchronous Training Platform for even greater convenience. The combination of the two platforms creates a complete learning, interactive environment and allows participants to communicate in the same, convenient way they would communicate in an actual room.

