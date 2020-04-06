SQLearn Offers COVID-19 E-Learning Course for Shipping Community

By The Maritime Executive 04-06-2020 10:08:00

Further to the latest developments of the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the global economy and especially in the shipping industry, SQLearn has developed an e-learning course to create awareness for the COVID-19 pandemic based on IMO advice and relevant WHO guidance.

The course, entitled "Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Awareness Course, based on IMO & WHO guidance", aims to assist shipping companies to disseminate the information provided by IMO and WHO in order to keep seafarers and ashore personnel informed and stop the spread of the virus. As everyone is well aware by now, it is critical to follow these advises in order to stay protected from the virus and reduce the general risk of transmission. The information provided by the e-learning course has been gathered from IMO's official website where relevant announcements, resources, circulars and WHO guidelines are posted. This section can be found here.

SQLearn’s course is a full e-learning course that includes SCORM files outlining the basic guidelines that everyone needs to follow, along with the information shown below:

• WHO technical guidance on detection and management of ill travelers suspected of COVID-19 infection, including at ports.

• WHO Operational considerations for managing COVID-19 cases/outbreak on board ships.

• Advice for IMO Member States, seafarers and shipping.

• WHO/IMO joint statement on the response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

• The WHO/IMO executive Heads’ joint statement on the response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

• IMO’s circular letters

The course is offered to all SQLearn clients with no additional cost. The required enrollments can be created by using the Dolphin System Training Matrix, and upon request the course can be synchronized to the on board platform for crew awareness. Completion criteria have been set in order to provide relevant reporting about the users who completed the course either ashore or on board. Upon successful completion of the course, the trainees will obtain a certificate of completion.

Furthermore, in an effort to assist the shipping industry during this difficult time, SQLearn provides open access to the COVID-19 awareness course via the e-learning platform www.maritimecourses.net where everyone can register and attend for free.

SQLearn will continue to update the course based on the latest information provided by IMO and WHO in a continuous effort to support the shipping industry to go through the pandemic and minimize the spread of this highly contagious virus.

Along with the COVID-19 course, a Cyber Security awareness course is offered as well in order to assist companies as a large number of their workforce work from home making cyber threat awareness more important than ever.

Despite the considerable disruptions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, SQLearn remains fully operational, even from the early days of the pandemic. We safeguarded the health and safety of our people by extending remote working. We understand the importance and benefits of being resilient in situations like this and that allows us to continuously service our clients in times where they need our services more than ever. For more information, make sure to read on SQLearn website the FAQ about employee training during the coronavirus pandemic and do not hesitate to contact SQLearn’s team for any questions.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.