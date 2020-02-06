SQLearn: Inaugurates New Office Space

By The Maritime Executive 02-06-2020 04:42:25

SQLearn inaugurated its new office space in Piraeus on January 30, 2020. Various representatives from the maritime industry, the insurance and banking sector, the academic society and the public sector attended the event.

The President and CEO of the company, Spyros Goumas, while addressing to the honorable guests referred, among others, to the 15 years of SQLearn's presence in the e-learning industry. More specifically, he said: “We initially moved into the financial sector and gradually gained the confidence of banks, insurance companies and the large organizations and we managed to create technology products and e-courses on our own means. To date, we have conducted more than 500,000 training sessions and issued more than 200,000 certificates of a successful attendance.”

He then referred to the shipping sector, noting that: “Along the way, we made the decision to move to the maritime industry. An industry that has traditionally been dominated over the last 40 years by two overseas companies. Our entry into the industry was challenged by all the pre-existing solutions for the training of seafarers. The e-learning expertise introduced by SQLearn has changed the landscape of the marine education!”

SQLearn provides shipping companies with comprehensive solutions, which include a dedicated and specific e-learning system, as well as e-learning libraries which have a remarkably positive acceptance in the Greek shipping market, as they are being used on more than 800 vessels and by more than 30,000 seafarers.

Goumas also noted that the company's recent move at the heart of Piraeus is: “a strategic move that signifies the importance we show in the shipping industry. At the same time, it allows us to be close to most of our clients, while it facilitates the day-to-day cooperation and communication with them. In addition, it meets the needs not only of our constantly growing team for bigger spaces but also for an excellent working environment.”

He made a special reference to the company's human resources, “which much of our success belongs to," he said. Specifically, he highlighted that: "Part of SQLearn's philosophy is to develop its products in-house. SQLearn has more than 80 employees coming from various disciplines. Examples of SQLearn specialties involve instructional designers, e-learning developers, graphic designers, 3D animators, sound engineers, actors, Software Developers, Game Developers, IT experts and so on. We consider extremely important the fact that we were able to keep all these young people within Greece, and all together we could create products of international standards.”

Finally, Goumas mentioned the importance of the human factor and the person who will use the final product, stating that: “It is in SQLearn's DNA that technology itself is not enough. It is technology combined with pedagogical and e-learning principles that give us the outcome we are proud of! In this context, in order for us to strengthen the potential work force of Greek shipping industry, we donated the system as well as the maritime courses to the country’s Merchant Navy Academies. Our aim is to help young students to become familiar with courses’ content and provide them with the necessary tools to get a little stronger in the job market”.

The event continued with the sanctification of the new offices and the cutting of the New Year's pie. Lastly, it was completed with a cocktail reception, enabling guests who attended the event, to be given a tour in the spaces of the new office of the company.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.