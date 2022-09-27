SQLearn Becomes an Executive Partner of the Cruise Line International

SQLearn is pleased to announce that has joined Cruise Line International Association (CLIA) as a Gold Executive Partner. SQLearn already succeeded in serving crew members of cruise ships with STCW Basic Training courses required for their cruise ship career.



STCW training is offered through fully interactive e-learning courses, designed, and developed by SQLearn. Having an extensive experience and a large library of online CBT modules, SQLearn offers flag approved training on STCW Basic Training, Cyber Security, Food Safety, Security Awareness, Instructors Training, Environmental Awareness and more.



As an Executive Partner, SQLearn will be able to work with CLIA to rebuild and fortify the industry’s positive image and conduce to accelerate CLIA members’ return to pre-pandemic levels of prosperity.



“We hope that CLIA cruise line companies will benefit from this new experience in STCW training, as it allows marine and non-marine cruise crew members to remotely complete STCW training required to be qualified professionals and join vessels, thus saving time and money and not disrupting their careers,” says Antonis Fringas, General Manager of SQLearn. “The training can be completed exclusively online, from home, or even on board, which provides full flexibility and is ideal considering the ongoing impact of the restrictions on the accessibility of traditional education resources for seafarers and the rest cruise ships crew members. Furthermore, our approach to training helps companies to reduce their carbon footprint and promotes the decarbonization strategy adopted by the cruise ship industry”.

