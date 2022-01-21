Speed-Consumption Claims: A Guidebook by Dr. Arun Kasi

[By: Dr. Arun Kasi]

Dr. Arun Kasi, a well-known maritime lawyer and arbitrator, has now released his latest guidebook on Speed-Consumption Claims. The book is about 60 pages. It includes a discussion of, approximately, 30 English cases and 30 LMAA awards on the subject. Various worked examples are given for an effective understanding of the principles, which makes the book a unique reference material. The book is intended to be a practical manual and guide for shipowners, charterers, FD&D managers, arbitration counsel and arbitrators. It covers both NYPE time charter forms and SHELLTIME forms.

The book is divided into 10 chapters, namely: Introduction; Establishing and Extrapolating Speed-Consumption Claims; Speed Claim vs Off-Hire Claim; Hire Deductions and Reductions; Margin for ‘About’, Bottom Fouling; Required Size of Good Weather Period; Warranty ‘Without Guarantee’; WRC Reports, Weather Data and Deck Logs; Issue of ‘Current’.

The book is part of a series of guidebooks that Dr. Arun Kasi is writing on charter disputes from LMAA perspective. The book is available for free download at https://arunkasico.com/scc-guidebook-2022.

Dr. Arun Kasi has authored numerous books and articles on maritime law. He is a member of LMAA and SCMA and undertakes work as Arbitrator/Arbitration Counsel under the terms of LMAA/SCMA.



