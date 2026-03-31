Space4Good & RINA Unite on Satellite-Based Verification for Infrastructure

[By: RINA]

Space4Good, a Dutch geospatial analytics company, has entered a technical partnership with RINA, a global consulting engineering, inspection and certification group operating in more than 70 countries.

The partnership brings together Space4Good’s satellite Earth observation and AI-based analytics with RINA’s engineering expertise. The two organisations will work on applications where satellite data can support independent verification of infrastructure performance, environmental assessment, and sustainability-related claims.

The collaboration reflects growing demand for reliable monitoring methods that go beyond self-reporting and periodic inspections. In sectors such as infrastructure development, biofuels, carbon markets and nature-based solutions, decision-makers increasingly require evidence that land use, environmental conditions and project assumptions remain valid over time.

“We first connected at the Geospatial World Forum and quickly saw a strong overlap in what our organisations do,” said Alexander Gunkel, Founder of Space4Good. “RINA has deep experience in engineering and certification. We contribute satellite-based monitoring that can detect land-use change, track vegetation and support environmental verification across large areas. Combining these strengths allows for more robust and transparent assessments.”

Ivani Rodrigues, Brazil GIS Engineering Project Manager at RINA, commented “The partnership with Space4Good strengthens RINA's work in Earth Observation, an important topic in GIS and increasingly sought after in infrastructure and sustainability projects. This collaboration broadens our range of activities and strengthens RINA’s connections with stakeholders in Brazil, while also creating new avenues for cooperation in the European market, where Space4Good well established.”

Areas of collaboration

Initial areas of collaboration include:

Monitoring of large-scale infrastructure projects to support risk assessment and long-term oversight.

Environmental verification, including deforestation and land-use change monitoring in the context of upcoming regulations.

Validation services related to the use of datasets derived from satellite data, including applications related to biofuels and carbon credits.

Both organisations are active in regions such as Latin America and Southeast Asia, where infrastructure investment and environmental protection are closely linked.