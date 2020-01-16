SOURIAU Offers Products for Very-High-Pressure and Low-Pressure

Credit: SOURIAU By The Maritime Executive 01-16-2020 03:19:13

SOURIAU has developed considerable expertise in the design and manufacture of robust and extremely reliable submersible connectors. Its dry-mate product ranges, for out-of-water mating, formerly known as Jupiter connectors, have been proven in both civil and military underwater applications for over 50 years. Now, SOURIAU also offers connectors that can be mated underwater.

For maximum safety and service life, the connectors, known as wet-mate, feature a special method of ejecting water from the connection interface, thus reducing the possibility of short-circuits or contact corrosion. SOURIAU offers a very wide range of innovative products, responding to the evolving needs of applications in very deep waters but also in shallow waters, at very high and low pressure.

M, the range of submersible connectors for large depths

The challenges associated with the marine environment are numerous, because the equipment has to operate at ever greater depths, down to -7000 meters, and may remain submerged for long periods. In these types of extreme conditions, underwater connectors must withstand increasingly high pressures, resist corrosion and stay reliable, since maintenance operations at these depths are very tricky to perform. Resistance to high pressure is a feature commonly found in the submersible connectors available on the market.

SOURIAU's M series connectors, widely recognized as the most robust underwater dry-mate connectors, are made from "marine" bronze because of its resistance to corrosion and biofouling. They are also available in stainless steel (316L), titanium and even Super Duplex, a stainless steel with a high chromium content, for even longer immersion times. These connectors, initially developed for military applications, provide extreme resistance to straining or transverse forces on the cables as well as vibration and shock.

For cable termination, sealing is ensured in several ways: for example, with a cable gland (pressure resistance up to 100 bar / 1500 Psi). This method eliminates the need for any resin glue or potting, so it has the advantage of being repairable. It can withstand depths of about -1000 meters. For waterproofing down to -7,000 meters, overmoulding is preferred. These connectors are designed for applications such as remotely operated underwater robots, commercial diving, offshore oil wells and military submarines.

A new version of the M+ connectors has just been announced for depths down to -7,000 meters (pressure resistance up to 700 bar / 4350 Psi on open face and coupled connectors), currently available in size 10 and in size 14 at the start of 2020. SOURIAU has developed them to respond to the evolving requirements of the ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) and AUV (Autonomous Underwater Vehicle) and UUV (Unmanned Underwater Vehicle) submarine robot markets.

SWIM, for all-round reliability at low pressure

SOURIAU's specificity is to offer reliable connectors both in high pressure environments at great depth and in low-pressure environments at low depth. Manufacturers of shallow water immersible equipment have to confront problems of sealing, contact corrosion and connector installation. With its SWIM half-harnesses and harnesses introduced in 2016, SOURIAU provides reliable solutions for depths of up to -300 meters at a very competitive cost.

The very design of the connectors themselves enables this versatility, the plug is screwed into the receptacle to lock both parts together and two O-rings at the mating interface ensure the connection stays watertight even at low pressure. It is the compression of the two seals that ensures tightness and not pressure, as most competitive connectors do. Manufactured in thermoplastic material, SWIM connectors are lightweight and watertight. They are resistant to corrosion, UV and are not subjected to cathodic delamination phenomena, which enables them to achieve a long service life in the marine environment. The screw mating and coding pins make it easy to mate the plug with the receptacle, whatever the number of pins.

The SWIM range perfectly meets the needs of ocean surface drones used for oceanographic missions, oil exploration or more military applications such as maritime surveillance. They also meet the needs of meteo-oceanographic buoys, remotely operated underwater observation robots and a wide variety of equipment integrating sensors (hydrophones, temperature, salinity, etc.) and electronic devices.





The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.