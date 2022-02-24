Solasolv Screens for Tug Converted To Superyacht

[By: Solar Solve Marine]

Solar Solve Marine has just dispatched a set of its Brand Leading SOLASOLV, Type Approved, anti-glare roller sunscreens, to Miami based RMK Merrill-Stevens, a highly successful, full-service shipyard dedicated to the refit and repair of the world's finest yachts and vessels.

The screens are destined to be installed at the front windows of the helm station of Motor Yacht ASTERIA, built in 1970 as a sea-going salvage tug. She was completely re-fitted in 2002 and converted into a luxury yacht. Refurbished again in 2019, to retain her luxurious standards, the vessel has been impeccably maintained ever since.

ASTERIA has a regal yet comfortable interior with excellent quality woods, lovely neutral-toned soft furnishings, impressive marble counters and stylish décor. She accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 deluxe cabins and on the main deck, the formal dining room is forward of the salon and can seat all 12 guests easily. Also featured are two lounge areas, 3 fold-away workstations, WIFI access, a 76” 3D TV and a 47’’ 3D TV both with surround sound, perfect for relaxing or gathering to review the day’s events.

The fabulous sky lounge has a wet bar and two areas of lounge seating. Adjacent to is a large aft deck with an alfresco dining option for 12 guests and a cocktail seating area which spans the beam of the yacht. For a more intimate escape, steps lead up to the sundeck from the flybridge which features a Spa Pool tub, semicircular sofa, and stationary exercise bike.



John Lightfoot, MBE, chairman of Solar Solve commented, “I was amazed when I researched this order to find out more about MY ASTERIA. The inside looks fantastic, even if the outside shape does give the game away as far as her past is concerned. At 52 years old, the vessel’s original design spec has extended her life substantially, thanks to her new role. She must be an ideal luxury yacht for Arctic and Antarctic cruises.”

“One of the great advantages of the SOLASOLV screens we have supplied, is that when in use, they will protect navigation personnel from the sun’s heat and glare when ASTERIA is in tropical regions and from the cold and glare from ice and snow, when cruising in both North & South Poles.”



