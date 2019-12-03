Solar Solve Wins Large Order From Norwegian Cruise Lines

Norwegian Spirit (file image)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-03 16:37:00

South Shields, UK based Solar Solve Marine was recently awarded a big order from Norwegian Cruise Lines for the Norwegian Spirit. The order is for 21 Type-Approved SOLASAFE® roller sunscreens for the navigation bridge windows and 10 rolls of silver adhesive window film for other windows onboard the vessel.

The SOLASAFE® screens will be manufactured using grey non-reflective shade film and will reject glare, infra-red heat and ultra-violet light from the sun, allowing a more comfortable environment for the crew and a clearer outside view.

Norwegian Spirit is a cruise ship currently operated by Norwegian Cruise Lines. She was originally built for Star Cruises as SuperStar Leo by Meyer Werft in Germany in 1998, and was the first of Star Cruises' Leo-class. In 2004 SuperStar Leo was transferred to the NCL fleet and emerged as the Norwegian Spirit, ready to assume the planned cruises of Norwegian Sky. Norwegian Spirit is expected to be deployed seasonally to China beginning in the summer of 2020. Before this, the ship will undergo an extensive renovation. She is 268 meters in length and can carry almost 2,000 passengers.

Julie Lightfoot MBE, Managing Director of Solar Solve Ltd commented, “We are delighted to receive this significant order from Norwegian Cruise Lines as we have been focusing on supplying the cruise ship sector for a few years. Our ROLASOLV® range of DNV Type Approved flame retardant fabric roller blinds have been well received by the cruise sector and we will be exhibiting at the Cruise Ship Interiors exhibition in Miami in June 2020 (Booth 1233) for the first time as we penetrate this market sector even further.”

In September, Solar Solve celebrated its 15,000th order, which was from one of the company’s longest established and most successful World Wide Distributors based in Rotterdam.

Solar Solve screens and roller blinds are specified worldwide by ship owners, managers and operators and are suitable for installing on new buildings and retrofitting to existing vessels. All products are custom made to order and Solar Solve is certified to ISO 9001:2015.

