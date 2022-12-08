Solar Solve Supplies USNS Ship of The Future

[By: Solar Solve Marine]

The Team at South Shields based Solar Solve Marine were delighted when they heard that USNS

APALACHICOLA (EPF 13) had successfully completed Acceptance Trials and Unmanned Logistics Prototype

Trials. The vessel is the 13th in a series of Expeditionary Fast Transport catamarans that are of High

speed, shallow draft, able to load/unload in austere ports and are highly manoeuvrable. It is the first

vessel to be constructed with autonomous capability (can steer itself) and very definitely deserves its Ship

of the Future tag.



There are 35 of Solar Solve Marine’s Type Approved SOLASAFE roller sunscreens installed at the vessel’s

navigation bridge and control room windows. When in use they will reject glare, heat/cold and UV

radiation from the sun or ice, creating a more comfortable and safe working environment for the

personnel, something that they really appreciate.



In transit from Mobile, Alabama, to Miami, Florida, USNS APALACHICOLA’s autonomous system completed

a stress test in high-traffic coastal areas by taking appropriate ship handling actions while operating around

other ships, boats, sailboats, and craft. Overall, the ship was in autonomous mode for approximately 85

percent of the multiple-days-at-sea period. The ship is due to be delivered to the US Military Sealift

Command by the end of 2022.



Carl Johnson, Solar Solve’s Operations Manager commented, “We are very proud of our long association

with the US Navy and Military Sealift Command and especially with the EPF vessels, as Solar Solve has

been the roller sunscreen supplier of choice for the whole series so far.”

“For this 13 th ship to also be setting the groundwork for future autonomous operations, is an added bonus

for us."

Details of Solar Solve Ltd and its full product range are available from the company website at

www.solasolv.com, email [email protected] or by telephone on +44 191 454 8595.

