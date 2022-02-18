Solar Solve Marine Sends SOLASAFE Sunscreens to Carnival UK

[By: Solar Solve]

South Shields based Solar Solve Marine recently dispatched a consignment of 49 of its Type Approved, SOLASAFE anti-glare roller sunscreens to Carnival UK in Southampton. They were to replace the old screens installed at the navigation bridge windows of P&O cruise ship MV AURORA, that was built in Pappenburg, Germany in 2000.

At 270mts long, MV AURORA is P&O’s smallest ship. It can accommodate 1,874 adults-only passengers and 860 crew with a variety of cruise itineraries scheduled.

John Lightfoot, MBE, chairman of Solar Solve commented, “The vessel’s 2022 itinerary includes a 99 night world cruise that will almost certainly involve many hot and sunny days. However, the personnel who work on the navigation bridge will be able to create a safer and more comfortable working environment, simply by lowering the SOLASAFE roller sunscreens, so that they are protected from the solar glare, heat and uv radiation.



