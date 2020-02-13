Solar Solve is Shortlisted for Two Awards

By The Maritime Executive 02-12-2020 03:28:56

Julie Lightfoot MBE, Managing Director of Solar Solve Ltd, was pleasantly surprised and delighted when she received news that Solar Solve Ltd had been shortlisted in not one but two categories of the North East FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2020.

One of the award categories is International Business of the Year where the judges are looking for businesses that can demonstrate how working internationally has benefited their business profitability, growth and strategy.

The other category is Family Business of the Year, championing the big contribution family firms make to business. This category seeks to reward the U.K.'s top family-run SME with less than 250 employees. Judges are looking for an organization that can demonstrate how the family business's nature and values have contributed to success across the business.

The awards event is organized and promoted by the U.K.’s Federation of Small Businesses. The winners of the 12 area finals will be invited to attend the National Final celebration which takes place on May 21, 2020 at Battersea Evolution, London, where the U.K. winners will be announced.

Lightfoot commented, “Entering and winning business awards demonstrates to our customers that our business is at the top of its game, reinforcing their reasons for using our company. It also helps to build brand loyalty, as customers are always keen to buy from companies who are perceived to be successful and doing well. Awards are also a great way to recognize the hard work of our employees.

“Even if we don’t manage to clinch the trophy on the night the mere fact we have been shortlisted will go some way to letting our staff know we value their work, and this can be a huge confidence boost. In the past we have been very successful in winning awards and it’s a great way to promote our unique family business.”

