Solar Solve Director Company Secretary Dies

Image courtesy of Solar Solve

[By: Solar Solve]

It is with great sadness that husband and Chairman of Solar Solve Ltd, John Lightfoot with daughter and Managing Director Julie Lightfoot, announce the death of Lilian Lightfoot, who was a director and the Company Secretary of their family business, Solar Solve Ltd.

Lilian passed away peacefully in hospital after a short illness, with her family by her side, on 24th June 2022, aged 78.

Her funeral service took place at Sunderland crematorium on Monday 11th July and was attended by around 100 friends and family.

Lilian had been a shareholder, director and Company Secretary of Solar Solve Ltd., since the company was established in 1988. Prior to that, since 1975, Lilian was a partner with John in the family business of Northern Window Blind Co., out of which Solar Solve Ltd was formed.

Lilian will be a huge personal loss for John, Julie and her twin brother David, as well as all of her many friends and family members who had great respect and admiration for her.

Lilian will also be a significant loss for the family business and especially all of Solar Solve’s loyal employees who also respected and admired Lilian greatly.



