Søren Andersen Appointed CEO of StormGeo

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-05 21:33:26

The Board of Directors of StormGeo has appointed Søren Andersen as the new CEO of StormGeo. Andersen will take up his new position on 2 September 2019. Interim CEO, Henrik Dahl, will reassume his role as Non-executive Director on the Board of Directors of StormGeo.

New CEO with extensive leadership and domain experience

Mr. Andersen has more than 20 years of leadership experience from companies such as A.P. Møller – Maersk, APL, Rickmers and several start-ups. Most recently, he served as the CEO of 2020seaways, a modern shipowner focused on environmentally and economically superior container tonnage.

He brings with him a vast, multi-segmented and multi-disciplinary network, a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing traditional industries as well as how these can be solved via digitalization and the use of modern technology. He has, among others, spearheaded Maersk Line’s and APL’s fuel cost and emissions savings programs—developing and implementing an ambitious strategy for the optimization of vessel operations using sophisticated data collection and analysis methods.

Continued focus on providing best-in-class weather-based decision support

StormGeo continues to be at the forefront of global megatrends, such as climate change, digitalization and increasing regulations, across all of its end-verticals. These include media, cross-industries, shipping, oil & gas and renewables. Leveraging its significantly strengthened platform, StormGeo is highly committed to continue to deliver the most innovative and best-in-class decision support solutions and services for weather-sensitive operations in a sustainable manner.

