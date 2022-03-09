Smartgyro Expands into Asia Regions

The Smartgyro SG series gyroscopic stabilizer

[By: Smartgyro]

New dealers in India and Singapore join the growing global network supplying the SG series gyro stabilizers to leisure and commercial markets

Smartgyro has announced the signing of new dealers in India and Singapore to ensure specialist supply and service support for customers and OEMs in the regions.

Strengthening Smartgyro’s reach in the key Asia markets, the latest partnerships provide well-established platforms for the on-going launch of the company’s innovative SG gyro stabilization solutions to new contacts across the marine leisure and commercial sectors.

Turbo Mot India Private Ltd and Singapore’s Can Marine Systems Pte Ltd are confirmed as Smartgyro dealers with immediate effect, further expanding the global network. Meanwhile, Smartgyro's current UAE dealer Exalto Emirates will exhibit the SG40 and SG20 on Booth ESS-207 at the Dubai International Boat Show from 9th to 13th March.

Pieter Feenstra, Sales Director North-Europe, APAC and America, Smartgyro, said: “We are looking forward to working with our latest dealers to raise awareness about the Smartgyro stabilization units and strengthen our presence in these regions. I am confident that these businesses have the experience, background, technical skill and contact bases to reach new customers and provide exceptional support for the Smartgyro products. We see huge potential across both the commercial shipping and leisure industries in these regions, with high interest in easy-to-install, reliable and effective stabilization solutions. Our new dealers are convinced about the user benefits and technological advancements that Smartgyro bring to the industry, and they are communicating those leading features to their network.”

Established in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Turbo Mot India has a state-of-the-art workshop facility in Chennai inside the industrial estate of Thirumazhisai near Poonamallee, and a workshop facility in Mumbai. The company has a three-decade long marine engineering background, building its expertise in ship repair, installation, commissioning and after-sale product support of ship equipment and machinery such as main engines, generators, pumps, motors, shaft lines and HVAC equipment.

Can Trader and Services Pte Ltd, with headquarters in Singapore, is one of the leading marine electronics companies in Southeast Asia, offering integrated one-stop solutions. Since 1981, it has specialized in the sales and service of global marine communication and navigation equipment, including satellite broadband, satellite TV antennae, fleet tracking and CCTV systems. Affiliated company Can Marine Systems was incorporated in 2011 to focus on supplying next generation technology to the maritime market. It concentrates on project sales, dealerships, shipyards, vessel owners and state-of-art technology.

Smartgyro’s SG series of gyro stabilizers, the SG20, SG40, SG60 and SG80, provide design benefits and advanced roll reduction technology for a variety of vessels in the 30 feet to 80 feet range. Innovations include a revolutionary modular mechanical design which enables the compact stabilizers to be assembled directly inside the boat and serviced while onboard, minimizing time spent on maintenance. The SG range also features cutting-edge developments within the control electronics, braking system, liquid-cooled system and vacuum enclosure to maximize roll reduction, performance and efficiency. For more information and to view the Smartgyro dealer network locator, visit www.smartgyro.com.

