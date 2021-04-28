Smartgyro Appoints Pacific Maritime as New Dealer in Australia

Pacific Maritime Solutions General Manager Damienn Plahn will lead the introduction of the Smartgyro stabilizers to the Australian market By The Maritime Executive 04-28-2021 09:30:45

Italian gyro stabilization technology specialist Smartgyro has announced the appointment of Pacific Maritime Solutions (PMS) as its first dealer in Australia.

As the latest addition to Smartgyro’s growing dealer and distributor network across the world, the Queensland-based marine systems, engineering and hydraulics provider will be responsible for marketing and supplying the new SG range of advanced gyro stabilizers.

PMS focuses on equipping its customers with the latest technology from recognized brands, backed up by complete system design and installation services, with emphasis on exceptional service and expert support. Already established in the stabilization market with its range of VETUS fin systems, the company’s engineering and hydraulic capacity is augmented with a comprehensive range of further equipment including thrusters, platforms, cranes, pumps, water-making and water treatment systems and exhaust systems.

YANMAR-backed Smartgyro is targeting the Australian market as a key region as it increases presence in the country and raises awareness about the unique performance, installation and maintenance benefits of its gyro stabilizers for OEMs, leisure boat owners and light duty commercial operators.

PMS General Manager Damienn Plahn said: “We are delighted to be selected by Smartgyro as a dealer. I believe the market-leading technology and design features incorporated into the SG range of gyro stabilizers offers our customers an exceptional solution to minimize boat roll and dramatically improve life onboard. The models also provide builders with the chance to work with a superior stabilization brand and create new design possibilities. The Smartgyro range is a perfect fit within our current range of equipment and I am very excited to use all our experience and contacts in the industry, start talking to customers and maximize opportunities for these innovative models.”

Ideal for both new builds and refit installations, the outstanding advantage of the Smartgyro units is that all maintenance operations can be performed on-board, significantly reducing downtime and service costs, and extending product life. Featuring a modular mechanical design, the compact stabilizers can be assembled directly inside the boat, creating new design opportunities for builders and increasing the potential for installation in vessels with small access spaces. The SG range also features design innovations within the control electronics, braking system, cooling system and vacuum enclosure to maximize roll reduction and efficiency.

Smartgyro Sales Manager Pieter Feenstra added: “We are looking forward to developing our partnership with PMS and working with their technically skilled team. I am confident that their experience and network will effectively raise awareness about our gyro stabilizers to the different sectors and help us grow Smartgyro’s presence in the country.”

PMS will represent Smartgyro at the upcoming Sanctuary Cove Boat Show where the SG40 and SG80 gyro stabilizers will be introduced to the Australian market for the first time.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.