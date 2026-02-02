Skarv Shipping AS Selects Oceanly Performance Plus

[By: Skarv Shipping AS]

Skarv Shipping AS has selected Oceanly Performance Plus as its fleet performance and vessel reporting platform, deploying the system with full automatic data integration to support data-driven fleet operations and long-term digital scalability.

Oceanly Performance Plus will enable Skarv Shipping AS to integrate sensor data directly into vessel reporting, creating a single, consistent data layer across the fleet. Through API-based data sharing, operational data can be distributed efficiently to technical, commercial and regulatory stakeholders, reducing manual reporting tasks both on board and ashore while improving data quality and traceability.

The platform also provides advanced performance analytics and configurable reporting, allowing Skarv to monitor vessel performance, identify efficiency opportunities and support fuel optimisation across the fleet. Its flexible architecture is designed to accommodate new data sources and reporting requirements as propulsion technologies, regulatory frameworks and internal performance metrics evolve.

“High-quality, structured data is critical for both operational decision-making and the introduction of new propulsion technologies,” says Øyvind Monsen, Head of Digital and Performance at Skarv Shipping AS. “Oceanly enables us to automate data capture from onboard systems, reduce manual work and ensure that reliable data is available across technical, commercial and regulatory workflows.”

For Oceanly, the project demonstrates how digital platforms are becoming a foundational layer for future-fuel vessels.

We are delighted to be working with Øyvind and the team at Skarv Shipping,” said Ingela Mandl, Sales Director at Oceanly. “The company is shaping a future-ready digital infrastructure that supports today’s operational needs while placing technology and sustainability at the core of its strategy.”