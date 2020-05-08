Six State-of-the-Art Live Fish Carriers Propelled by SCHOTTEL

By The Maritime Executive 05-07-2020 04:45:43

Sefine shipyard in Turkey has recently delivered “Aqua Skilsøy”, the third of a total of six live fish carriers (LFC), to DESS Aquaculture Shipping AS in Grimstad, Norway. Each of the Salt Ship design vessels is equipped with propulsion solutions from SCHOTTEL, comprising rudderpropellers and transverse thrusters which both feature the patented LEACON sealing system. All six live fish carriers, each with a live fish hold capacity of 3,900 m³, will be assigned to long-term contracts for Mowi ASA.

Henrik Andre Larsen, Project & Development Manager at DESS Aquaculture Shipping: “The maneuverability of the vessels is one of our major requirements. This is especially important in the narrow fjords of Norway and small passages close to the fish cages. In order to be environmentally friendly, we also have to ensure that no oil escapes into the seawater. All in all, the systems from SCHOTTEL optimally meet our demands.”

The 84.4-meter long and 16-meter wide LFCs are each powered by an advanced diesel-electric propulsion system. It comprises two SCHOTTEL Rudderpropellers type SRP 360 FP (1,400 kW each) with a propeller diameter of 2.2 meters and two SCHOTTEL Transverse Thrusters type STT 1 CP (400 kW each). This combination will ensure that the fishing vessels achieve optimum propulsion efficiency and maximum maneuverability.

Preventing oil from escaping into the seawater

The LFCs are equipped with the patented, DNV GL type-approved SCHOTTEL LEACON sealing system. By means of separate seals on both the seawater and gearbox sides, this sealing system ensures that, in the event of leakage, any seawater entering the system or any gear oil escaping from the system is collected in an intermediate chamber. This prevents water from entering the gearbox and, more importantly, oil from escaping into the seawater.

State-of-the-art design for improved fish well-being



In order to enhance the well-being of the fish, hygiene, quality and environmental aspects have been thoroughly considered and incorporated into the design of the live fish carriers. Accordingly, “Aqua Skilsøy” features both an automated cleaning system and an ozone disinfection system and is set up for reverse osmosis and mechanical treatment.

The series is set to be completed by April 2021.

