Siport21 Inaugurates Most Powerful & Modern Maritime Simulation Center

[By: Siport21]

The international maritime-port engineering consultancy Siport21 celebrated its 25th Anniversary with the inauguration of the most powerful Spanish Maritime Simulation Center, with an investment of over one million euros, partially funded by the Center for Technological Development and Innovation (CDTI). The event gathered over a hundred representatives from public administrations and maritime sector companies, clients, and collaborators at its new offices in Las Rozas.

The event ?s speakers included: José Ramón Iribarren, General Director of Siport21; José de la Uz, Mayor of Las Rozas; Manuel Arana, Director of Planning and Development of State Ports; Gustavo Santana, General Director of the Merchant Marine; Álex García, General Director of Prosertek (a company of the Grupo Kresala Technologies); and Iñaki Lasfuentes, President of the Grupo Kresala Technologies.

During the inauguration, José Ramón Iribarren expressed his pride in the evolution of a small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) founded by a group of engineers from CEDEX in 1999 to bring advanced maritime simulation techniques to the private sector. A company that installed the first private simulator in Spain a year later and today, a quarter of a century later, has conducted nearly 2000 studies and 800 training courses and has "a very high international profile with projects in 60 countries and 70%-75% export," according to Iribarren. "Siport21 is a success story based on quality, knowledge, flexibility, innovation, and above all, people," he summarized.

Regarding the new Maritime Simulation Center, the General Director of Siport21 highlighted that it is "the most powerful in Spain and comparable to the best worldwide," as well as the DNV certification as a Maritime Training Provider, "a guarantee of quality in our activities," which is the only one in our country. The Center, which features three interconnected bridges and cutting-edge simulation technology developed by Kongsberg, a world leader in the sector, involved an investment of over one million euros, part of it in the form of aid from the CDTI. Iribarren emphasized that it strengthens the company's capacity to innovate and lead the future of maritime transport.

Siport21

More than 20 years’ experience, Siport21 is a maritime and port engineering consultancy company focused on ship manoeuvring and ship behaviour. Their facilities include a Real- Time Ship Manoeuvre Simulation Center approved by DNV as the only Maritime Training

Provider in Spain.

Until now, they have carried out more than 1.600 projects in 60 countries. Also, they have trained 2.000 seafarers from 60 international shipping companies in their Simulation Center. From their innovation business line, they have developed several software packages related to Safeport© concept and they are involved in the design of new products and services according to Industry 4.0.