Single Pair Ethernet Cable for Use in Cable Tracks and Robots

By The Maritime Executive 01-10-2020 06:34:36

Not only that all people are talking about the digital revolution, it has already found its way into a lot of companies. In connection with Industry 4.0 the demands on data transmission in real time and the crosslinking of production are growing considerably.

SAB Bröckskes has recognized these demands for Ethernet (IIoT) of industrial users in time and already transferred it into the smallest production level for example sensor / actuator.

In this way SAB Bröckskes has already developed robust and economic solutions.

With its new product range CATLine SPE – Single Pair Ethernet – SAB offers cables for use in the fields of cable chains, robots and high temperature applications.

Within the range of 1-600 MHz these cables guarantee a safe and reliable data transmission.

The SPE Robot and C-Track cables are labs uncritical (paint wetting impairment substances -PWIS), oil resistant, UL approved, RoHS conform.

Special solutions for special applications

The production possibilities of SAB range from basic types and standard dimensions to special cables according to the individual requirements of our customers. New productions are already possible for small quantities – especially interesting for small and pilot productions.

Cable manufacturer – SAB Bröckskes is a worldwide leading manufacturer of cables and wires, cable harnessing and temperature measuring technique. More than 70 years of experience in cable manufacturing as well as in temperature measuring technique have made out of a one man business a company with almost 500 staff members.

The strength of SAB Bröckskes is not only the manufacturing of standard cables but also the construction of special items. Every year SAB manufactures more than 1,500 special cables on customer's request.

