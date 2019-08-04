Singapore Shipping Association Holds Inaugural Tech Day

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-04 18:00:11

The Singapore Shipping Association (SSA)—the industry voice of Singapore’s maritime community—today organised its inaugural Tech and Demo Day, during which it announced the formation of a new Digital Transformation Committee.



The Tech and Demo Day aims to help shipping companies—including the small and medium-sized enterprises (SME)—catalyze their adoption of technological innovations by bridging the industry with technology start-ups. The initiative is also part of SSA’s efforts to support the Sea Transport Industry Digital Plan for the ship agency sub-sector driven by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), Enterprise Singapore, and SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG).



During the Tech and Demo Day, technology providers showcased solutions and services designed to meet the needs of both SME and global shipping players. These solutions ranged from maritime cybersecurity to tele-medicine, and from smart supply chains to using cognitive automation to reduce administrative processes.



Complementing the presentations and demonstration booths were SME Digital Tech Hub clinics under the SMEs Go Digital Programme by the IMDA, where shipping companies could access free specialist consultancy on digital needs, government programs and grants to speed up digital adoption by the maritime industry.



At the Tech and Demo Day, SSA also announced the formation of a new Digital Transformation Committee. The Committee, chaired by SSA Councillor Steen Lund, will seek to help member companies change their business and operating models by leveraging on digital capabilities to achieve internal efficiencies, reduce costs and improve their services for sustained growth in the digital economy. Mr. Lund will be supported by his fellow Council Member, Teo Teng Seng, as Vice Chairman.



“The strong turnout for the Tech and Demo Day—more than 200 participants representing the broad spectrum of Singapore’s maritime community—is a clear signal of the interest among industry players in harnessing technology to strengthen their competitive propositions. The first edition this year focuses on helping bridge maritime SME with nimble technology tailored for their needs,” said Caroline Yang, SSA President.



“I’m also excited that that the Digital Transformation Committee has been formed. This demonstrates a clear commitment by SSA to help our members and the industry chart a sustainable path forward—embracing the challenges and seizing the opportunities—in the age of digital disruption,” Yang concluded.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.