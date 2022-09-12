Singapore Named “Best Global Seaport” and “Best Seaport in Asia”

The Port of Singapore was named the “Best Global Seaport” at the 2022 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) Awards held in Hong Kong on 7 September 2022. This is the second time that the Port of Singapore has received the award, the first time was in 2021. In addition, the Port of Singapore was also named the “Best Seaport in Asia” for the 34th time. These accolades recognise the contributions by the Port of Singapore to support global supply chains and its continued leadership in driving maritime transformation.

“As a leading international maritime centre and the world’s busiest transhipment port, the Port of Singapore will continue to play our part to keep supply chains going as the global economy recovers from COVID-19. We are humbled by the affirmation from industry and thank our tripartite partners for their strong support. We will continue to uphold high service standards and drive initiatives that enable Singapore to be a more vibrant, digital and sustainable port,” said Mr Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

The annual AFLAS Awards is organised by freight and logistics publication, Asia Cargo News, to honour leading service providers in the supply chain community for demonstrating leadership as well as consistency in service quality, innovation, customer relationship management and reliability. Winners were determined by votes cast by readers of the publication.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.