Singapore Maritime Week 2022: Transformation for Growth

Singapore Maritime Week (SMW) 2022 returns for the 16th time this year, from 4 to 8 April 2022. Presented in a hybrid format and organised by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), SMW 2022 will be anchored on the theme of "Transformation for Growth." This week-long event will bring together industry experts and thought leaders from various sectors within the maritime industry to discuss and share insights on four key areas – innovation, sustainability, services and talent.

This year’s event will spotlight the challenges and opportunities in these uncertain times with supply chain disruptions, as well as how the latest trends such as digitalisation are disrupting the maritime industry and its journey towards the development of smart ports and shipping. This year’s event will also serve as a platform to evaluate the industry’s sustainability efforts and examine the opportunities that digitalisation and decarbonisation create to accelerate our progress towards sustainable shipping.

Ms Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive of MPA, said, “Shipping is a global business and will hence need a collaborative approach amongst all stakeholders to deal with our common set of challenges. Singapore Maritime Week 2022 provides the platform for international maritime thought leaders and industry partners to come together to discuss issues openly, spar ideas, build partnerships, and to advance our collective interest to make shipping more resilient and sustainable.”

Singapore's Minister for Transport and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Mr S Iswaran will officiate at SMW 2022’s opening ceremony on 4 April. It will be followed by the Singapore Maritime Lecture, where Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Mr Heng Swee Keat will kickstart the conversation on how Singapore is responding to global trends impacting the maritime sector. DPM Heng will also provide details of the Sea Transport Industry Transformation Map Refresh in his keynote speech.

Throughout the week, SMW 2022 will see more than 20 events, including ten MPA-led events taking place through a mix of virtual and hybrid formats consisting of various forums, conferences as well as anchor events. SMW 2022 will also see participation from more than ten International Organisations (IO) and over 100 keynote speakers.

Visitors at the event can also look forward to attending other co-located partner events such as the Nordic Maritime 2022, which will be opened by Ms Quah, CE of MPA, and will also feature a MOU Signing Ceremony between Research Institutes of Sweden and the Singapore Maritime Institute. The forums’ line-up also includes the Capital Link 4th Annual Singapore Maritime Forum, featuring local industry leaders who will share their insights on issues pertaining to the Singapore Maritime Cluster as well as on critical global industry topics.

Other forums to note include the Marine Money Singapore Ship Finance Forum which will examine Singapore’s shipping finance outlook through the perspectives of leading shipping and finance executives, and the ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre (ISC) Piracy and Sea Robbery Conference which will discuss maritime piracy and sea robbery in Asia and Africa, and best practices, with leading experts, including Mr Juan Marquez, Deputy Head of Country Officer, Global Maritime Crime Programme of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Key Announcements and Events

MarineTech Conference and Exhibition to bring the vibrant innovation ecosystem together

This year’s SMW will see the launch of the MarineTech Conference, rebranded from the Singapore Maritime Technology Conference (SMTC). Scheduled for Day 2 of SMW 2022 on 5 April, the MarineTech Conference and MarineTech Exhibition will demonstrate Singapore’s thought leadership on the latest developments in maritime technology from digitalisation and cybersecurity to automation and start-up ecosystem in the maritime industry. Complementing the event for the first time will be four site visits to PSA Innovation Centre, MPA Maritime Drone Estate, The Technology Centre for Offshore and Marine, Singapore (TCOMS) and the Wartsila Autonomous Tug and Next Generation Navigation Simulator for delegates to witness innovations and technologies deployed in the maritime domain.

The MarineTech Conference will be launched by Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Transport, followed by a dialogue moderated by Ms Quah and joined by Tan Chong Meng, Group Chief Executive Officer, PSA International, Laurent Olmeta, APAC CEO, CMA CGM, and Allard Castelein, Chief Executive Officer, Port of Rotterdam.

Strengthening maritime partnerships through MOUs and agreements

To further strengthen the resilience of the maritime industry, MPA will be signing several Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) and collaborative projects with industry partners on digitalisation, decarbonisation, maritime services and talents.

SMW 2022 will also provide the platform for industry partners to ink MOUs and agreements with one another, such as the Skyports-Wilhelmsen-Thome MOU, Singapore Polytechnic – Molyworks MOU, and the Coalition Agreement between Singapore Shipping Association and Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation.

Maritime Transformation and Innovation Programme (MTIP)

To support the International Maritime Organization and member states as the industry transforms through digitalisation and innovation, MPA Academy will launch its inaugural MTIP on Day 1 of SMW 2022 on 4 April.

Specially designed for senior officers overseeing technology, innovation programmes, and change management in maritime administrations, the MTIP supports IMO’s key agenda to drive innovation and efficiency in the maritime community and demonstrates Singapore’s leadership in driving maritime innovation. Participants will gain insights into transformational strategy and effective change management as they exchange ideas with industry practitioners and peers from around the world.

Public Outreach through MaritimeSG Tours

Members of the public can also be part of the SMW experience through participating in maritime-themed tours and receive specially curated mementos.

There will be 18 Singapore Maritime Trails (SMTs) and Singapore Maritime Gallery (SMG) tours that will be opened to the public over the 9 to 10 April weekend. There are three different Singapore Maritime Trails (SMTs) which will take the public on a tour of significant maritime landmarks in Singapore. SMT 1 will trace Singapore’s maritime heritage through landmarks such as Fort Canning Park and Singapore River, SMT 2 will highlight Maritime Singapore’s progress and development, such as the Keppel Harbour and Clifford Square, and SMT 3 will help the public discover the links that connects Singapore’s rich maritime trade activities with the country’s colourful culture through Telok Ayer Basin and Malay Heritage Centre. SMG tells the story of Singapore’s transformation from a thriving trading post into a global hub port and international maritime centre.

The SMTs and SMG tours are free, and members of the public may book via www.smw.sg/public-outreach/public. Tour capacities are limited and interested persons should sign up as soon as possible to secure the slots.

MPA will be reaching out to schools over the SMW 2022 period and will be organising tours to the SMTs, SMG, and also a tour out to sea to allow students to better understand Singapore’s role as a global maritime port hub and experience the busy shipping in the Singapore Straits.

For more details on SMW 2022, visit https://www.smw.sg/.

