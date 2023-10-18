Simple, Robust and Reliable Marine Solutions for Africa

PALFINGER MARINE supports independent hydrocarbon producer Perenco Group in the renewal of offshore platforms in West Africa. By providing the platform operations with new onboard and offboard lifting solutions, PALFINGER proves its position as a long-sta

The environmental conditions off the coast of West Africa place high demands on technical equipment. Heat, humidity and salt water accelerate corrosion, wear of components, and increase material fatigue – making it all the more important to rely on dependable quality and to have a trusted service partner for upkeep. Reliability and the capability of meeting the tough requirements have rendered PALFINGER the optimal partner for Perenco’s past projects as well as future activities.



From Old to New

For the repair of offshore platforms, Perenco is once again relying on cranes from PALFINGER. Twenty-three of the company’s proven stiff boom cranes – used for lifting spare parts and equipment from service vessels onto the platform – have been ordered. With a reach up to 30 meters and lifting capacity of up to 21 tons, the cranes meet Perenco’s requirements for a professional setup. With this new major order, the total delivery volume for the key customer Perenco already comprises almost 100 cranes. The production is under way, the delivery scheduled for 2024.



“We appreciate the long-standing cooperation between PALFINGER MARINE and Perenco. The parallels between our and their targets are evident,” states Gunther Fleck, VP Sales and Service Region Marine at PALFINGER. “Together we have found optimal customer-specific solutions – specifically regarding operator safety and user friendliness. Furthermore, we have succeeded in reducing the number of different parts despite the variation of crane models. This, in turn, contributes to an optimized spare parts process for Perenco.”



“Simple, robust and reliable cranes are what we need to enable smooth and efficient operations on our offshore platforms”, says Claude Neis, Technical Support Manager at Perenco. “And as usual, PALFINGER not only supports our ventures by delivering top notch lifting solutions, but also by providing continuous, high-quality support that minimizes standstill times. It is long-term partners like PALFINGER that make our cooperation easy and successful.”



PALFINGER MARINE in Africa

PALFINGER is the global technology leader in lifting solutions. Due to a strong and extensive service network, the company also has a track record of successful projects in the African market, as for example in Cameroon and Gabon. In addition to numerous cranes from PALFINGER, Perenco also has some of the company's lifesaving appliances in operation.

