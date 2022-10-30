Silverstream Technologies Aids Carnival Corporation's Decarbonization

[By: Silverstream Technologies]

Silverstream® System currently being added to five ships and will be installed on 10 additional cruise vessels across the majority of Carnival’s brands in coming years.

LONDON, 27 October 2022: British clean technology company Silverstream Technologies has today announced that it has signed an agreement with Carnival Corporation to implement its market-leading air lubrication technology, the Silverstream® System, involving the majority of Carnival’s brands, helping the world’s leading cruise company to significantly boost its decarbonisation drive while reducing its fuel bill.

In addition to five installations currently in progress, Silverstream’s technology will be retrofitted to an initial 10 vessels during their scheduled dry docks over the next five years. They form the first wave of the more than 40 ships in Carnival’s fleet that are suitable retrofit candidates for the Silverstream® System. The installations will cause zero disruption to the ships’ normal operations, and zero inconvenience to passengers.

The Silverstream® System operates by generating a uniform carpet of air bubbles that reduces friction between a ship’s hull and the water. The system is effective in all sea conditions and is suitable for both newbuild and retrofit installations. Its implementation on Carnival’s ships will provide a significant contribution toward the company’s decarbonisation targets over the lifetime of the vessels.

The two organisations, who have been in partnership since 2016, are currently implementing Silverstream’s system onboard five of Carnival’s cruise ships, in addition to the two ships that already have the technology installed. For example, onboard Princess Cruises’ Diamond Princess, the Silverstream® System has achieved an approximate 5% net fuel and emissions saving.

Carnival recently contracted Silverstream to install its technology on two new Sphere-class cruise ships that are being built at a Fincantieri shipyard in Italy – the first being the 175,500 tonne Sun Princess, which is expected to be delivered in early 2024. The 345-metre newbuilds will be operated by Princess Cruises and powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), paving the way for the next generation of low carbon passenger vessels.

Noah Silberschmidt, Founder & CEO, Silverstream Technologies, said: “Our relationship with Carnival goes from strength to strength. This landmark order of the Silverstream® System for a minimum of 10 of its cruise ships, with a view to potentially contracting more applicable vessels, is a hugely important sign of the times for the cruise sector. The segment’s largest operator is leading the way in adopting proven clean technologies that will help decarbonise its fleet – both in the short and long term – and we’re very happy to support our longstanding partner with this crucial transformation.”

Bill Burke, Chief Maritime Officer, Carnival Corporation, said: “The installation of this proven Silverstream air lubrication technology is another example of our ongoing efforts to drive energy efficiency and reduce fuel consumption and emissions throughout our fleet. We look forward to expanding the Silverstream ALS program and furthering our long-term sustainability strategy to continually invest in a broad range of energy reduction initiatives.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.