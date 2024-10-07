Silversea's New Ship Concludes Memorable Season in the Last Frontier

[By: Silversea]

Silver Nova, the first of two innovative Nova-class ships from the leading experiential luxury and expedition travel brand Silversea, has completed its inaugural season in Alaska. Among the many season highlights, iconic photographer and long-time Silversea collaborator Steve McCurry sailed aboard Silver Nova in August, photographing the ship and the destination in his signature style. In the same month, Silversea installed an exhibition of McCurry's photographs on board Silver Nova to commemorate the company's 30th anniversary. Departing Alaska, Silver Nova has now set its course for Asia-Pacific for the first time.?

“Although Silver Nova's inaugural Alaska season has come to a close, our guests' in-depth discoveries of the region's vast natural beauty will live long in their memories,” said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea. “I am grateful to our industry-leading crew for going above and beyond to deliver the finest service at sea and exceed the expectations of our guests. Offering travelers a unique destination experience, this ship brings the outside on board like never before with its pioneering design and architectural innovations. Departing Alaska, Silver Nova will soon arrive in Asia-Pacific for her inaugural season in the region.”?

Silver Nova's Alaska Season in Numbers

During Silver Nova's 19-voyage Alaska season, which ran from May until September,?guests enjoyed a wealth of authentic Alaskan experiences, including numerous wildlife sightings, such as sightings of bears, bald eagles, sea otters, whales, and jumping salmon, to name a few.?

On each voyage — which included at least four iconic ports of call and days spent cruising the Hubbard Glacier and the Inside Passage — guests had a choice of in-depth explorations ashore, with 30 different experiences in Juneau from which to choose, as well as 22 in Skagway, 21 in Sitka, and 32 in Ketchikan – for a total of over 100 different tour programs throughout the season.?

Additional season insights:?

Silver Nova covered over 32,000 nautical miles during this 133-day season?

Guests enjoyed 16 performances by the Juneau Alaska String Band, a family of musicians whose performances also highlight Alaska's history and folklore?

Throughout the season, Silver Nova's guests consumed almost 10,000 bottles of champagne in Silver Nova's industry-leading range of elegant restaurants and bars??

Destination lecturers provided enriching context and insight during over 120 lectures??

Guests connected with the local culinary culture during almost 200 S.A.L.T. Lab classes?

30 Steve McCurry photographs were installed on board, as part of an exhibition to mark Silversea's 30th anniversary?

Silversea's 30th Anniversary: Steve McCurry Photo Exhibition

In celebration of the company's 30th anniversary, Silversea installed a photographic exhibition on board Silver Nova in August, comprising 30 images by Steve McCurry. Also available for guests to enjoy on Silver Ray, the images narrate Silversea's most important destination milestones over the past three decades. Each striking photograph celebrates the spirit of immersive discovery that typifies the Silversea experience. During his time on board Silver Nova in Alaska, the iconic photographer took the opportunity to capture Silversea's new ship in this spectacular natural wonderland – its scenic beauty seen through McCurry's unique eye.?

“On my journey through Ketchikan, Juneau, Sitka, and Skagway, I sought to capture the raw beauty and spirit of Alaska's untouched wilderness,” said McCurry. “The landscapes and wildlife in this region possess a rugged, timeless quality that I hoped to convey in my images, so much of the landscape is untouched as far as the eye can see. From the majestic mountains to the quiet moments of wildlife in their natural habitat, I wanted to tell a story of nature's resilience and grandeur. This trip with Silversea allowed me to explore these remote corners, where each photograph reflects the profound connection between the land, the animals, and the people who inhabit it.”

Experiencing Alaska

In Ketchikan, a highlight experience included an exhilarating floatplane ride which saw guests soar along the waterfront and over the Tongass Narrows through the Misty Fjords National Monument. This remote area crafted by nature's forces over tens of thousands of years is filled with sheer granite cliffs, plunging 1,000-foot (300-metre) waterfalls, and glacial lakes, inhabited by eagles, mountain goats, whales, and sea lions.??

In Juneau, many guests combined a visit to the famous Mendenhall Glacier with whale watching in Stephens Passage. Other guests relived the spirit of the Gold Rush on a specially designed wheeled dog cart with an Iditarod Dog Musher and team of Alaskan Huskies. One of the most popular experiences was an exhilarating flightseeing excursion over the Juneau Icefield and five of its glaciers, followed by a traditional Alaskan salmon meal at the historic Taku Glacier Lodge.?

In Sitka on the Sea Otter and Wildlife Quest, guests spotted grey whales early in the season, as well as bears along the shoreline later in the season.??

During the call to Skagway, guests journeyed on the White Pass Scenic Railway and enjoyed a scenic discovery of the Chilkat Valley, which included an exploration of remote Haines. Guests spotted seals, sea lions, porpoises, and whales. Guests also visited the world-famous Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve, home to nesting bald eagles, subsequently enjoying a river cruise with a picnic lunch on a remote Alaskan beach.?

A First Taste of S.A.L.T. in Alaska

Silversea's pioneering S.A.L.T. (Sea and Land Taste) culinary program debuted in Alaska on board Silver Nova.

Among almost 200 S.A.L.T. Lab classes offered on board throughout the season, which enabled guests to get hands-on with local ingredients, travelers had the chance to learn three ways to prepare salmon, with recipes and stories from The Salmon Sisters, Emma Teal Laukitis and Claire Neaton – local experts who are dedicated to promoting Alaska’s fish and seafood.

Each evening, the S.A.L.T. Lab transformed into?the S.A.L.T. Chef's Table, Silversea's intimate, interactive dining experience which featured a tasting menu comprising local ingredients – such as spruce tips, wild sockeye salmon, spot prawns, fiddlehead ferns, and saskatoon berries - and reimagined Alaskan staple dishes.

In the S.A.L.T. Kitchen, guests enjoyed destination-inspired menus that included?cured duck breast with traditional Alaskan frybread and tangy redcurrant jam, Alaskan salmon pie,?venison ravioli with wild mushrooms, and iconic baked Alaska.?

In the S.A.L.T. Bar, Silversea's talented mixologists served Gold Fever, a cocktail inspired by the Klondike Gold Rush of the late 1800s, and the non-alcoholic Peace & Thunder, a tribute to the Malaspina Glacier, among a varied selection of regionally inspired beverages. ?

Guests ventured ashore in Juneau to discover the deep-rooted relationship between Alaska's culture, economy, and pristine marine ecosystems during an immersive, half-day S.A.L.T. excursion to the McCaulay Salmon Hatchery in North Douglas Island, followed by a visit to the Forbidden Peak Brewery and its Red Spruce Restaurant. Here, they savored a specially curated lunch of unique, locally sourced kelp salsas and succulent Alaskan seafood, prepared by a renowned local chef, paired with local beers.?

Silversea's 2025 Alaska Season?

In 2025, Silver Nova will return to Alaska from May through September. The ship's varied itineraries will include popular ports such as Skagway, Juneau, Sitka and Ketchikan, plus some rarely visited ports such as Valdez, Icy Bay, Icy Strait Point, Wrangell, and Haines. Silver Moon will also cruise Alaska from May through September on 7-day voyages that will feature a day spent cruising in Hubbard Bay and the Inside Passage, with ports-of-call including Skagway, Juneau, Sitka, and Ketchikan.??

Partnering to Support Alaskan Communities

In collaboration with local organizations and leaders, Royal Caribbean Group continued to support communities across Alaska with unique programs, including a pilot program that launched in August 2024 to increase access to high-speed internet across Juneau. In partnership with Alaska native corporation, Goldbelt, the program deployed Starlink's high-speed, low-latency internet for locals, vacationers and businesses across the city. Earlier this month several Starlink terminals were also deployed to Sitka during widespread internet outages alleviating coverage needs for residents.

The Nova-Class Ships: A New Take on Luxury at Sea

Silversea's Nova-class ships pay testament to Royal Caribbean Group's commitment to delivering the world's best vacation experiences, responsibly. With pioneering energy efficiency standards,?Silver Nova is 40% more energy efficient than required international standards and regulations. On board, guests enjoy Silversea's customary hallmarks of luxury with a range of all-new venues and unprecedented suite options, new Otium wellness experiences and amenities, and enrichments to the S.A.L.T. culinary program. Silver Nova incorporates innovative design features, including roughly 4,000m2 of exterior glass and new outward-facing venues.