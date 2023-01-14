Silversea Cruises Hires Massimo Brancealeoni as SVP Global Sales

Silversea Cruises®, the leading ultra-luxury cruise line, has enriched its global sales team to propel its continued growth, welcoming cruise industry veteran Massimo Brancaleoni as SVP Global Sales. Reporting to President and CEO Barbara Muckermann, Brancaleoni will drive the cruise line’s global sales strategies across all channels, leveraging his 25 years of experience in the cruise industry to further strengthen the company’s position as the category leader. Silversea’s regional managing directors will report to Brancaleoni.

“We are delighted to welcome Massimo Brancaleoni as SVP Global Sales, as we continue to bolster our global sales team to sustain our unprecedented growth trajectory,” said Barbara Muckermann, President and CEO, Silversea Cruises. “Massimo’s wealth of experience and his international background will prove crucial as we further strengthen our position as the world’s leading ultra-luxury cruise line. This is an entirely new role for Silversea, which demonstrates our commitment to continuous growth and our deep partnership with our travel advisor community. Massimo’s strategic expertise will prove key as he drives sales globally, across all channels.”

“I am honoured to join Silversea Cruises as SVP Global Sales and I look forward to strengthening the cruise line’s stellar reputation as the market leader, working with the global sales team to drive growth across all markets,” said Massimo Brancaleoni, SVP Global Sales, Silversea Cruises. “I look forward to working closely with Silversea’s travel advisor partners. We would not find ourselves in our leading position without their continuous support and I look forward to strengthening our partnership even more.”

An Italian national, Massimo Brancaleoni—who most recently held the position of SVP Global Sales at Costa Cruises—brings over 25 years of experience, with proven success in leading large teams and developing profitable global sales strategies. Brancaleoni was educated at the University of Economics in Genoa and the IESE Business School in Barcelona.

About Silversea Cruises

Silversea Cruises is recognized as an innovator in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, offering guests large-ship amenities aboard its intimate, all-suite vessels: Silver Dawn?, Silver Shadow?, Silver Whisper®, Silver Spirit®, Silver Muse®, and Silver Moon? – all designed to offer an atmosphere of conviviality and casual elegance. With the inclusion of the expedition ships Silver Origin®, Silver Wind®, Silver Explorer®, and Silver Cloud®, Silversea's itineraries encompass all seven continents and feature worldwide luxury cruises to the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the Galápagos, both Polar Regions, and hundreds of fascinating destinations in between. Silversea is also looking forward to the launch of two new ultra-luxury Nova-class ships. Silversea Cruises is one of five cruise brands owned by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL).

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 64 ships traveling to approximately 1,000 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 10 ships on order as of September 30, 2022. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

