Sigrid Kviteberg Appointed Chief Operations Officer at Ripple Operations

Ripple Operations, the leading provider of tech-enabled HR solutions for the maritime industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sigrid Kviteberg as Chief Operations Officer and Head of Client Services. With over 30 years of maritime and technology experience, including her pivotal role at AdonisHR, Sigrid is uniquely positioned to lead Ripple Operations into its next chapter of growth, innovation, and operational excellence.

Sigrid’s time at AdonisHR, a leader in maritime HR solutions and now part of the Ripple Operations family, has been instrumental in shaping her expertise. Her deep understanding of the maritime industry’s challenges and opportunities, coupled with her track record of operational excellence, has made her a trusted voice in the sector. She has been celebrated for her ability to streamline workforce management, enhance employee engagement, and deliver scalable solutions that address the complex regulatory and logistical needs of maritime organizations.

“Sigrid’s unparalleled industry knowledge, honed through her leadership at AdonisHR, makes her the perfect fit to help Ripple Operations deliver on our promise of transforming HR for the maritime industry,” said Heather Combs, CEO of Ripple Operations. “Her strategic vision and commitment to innovation will not only elevate our operations but also deepen the value we provide to our clients. I’m thrilled to welcome Sigrid to the team.”

In her new role, Sigrid will focus on enhancing client success and operational efficiency while championing Ripple Operations’ purpose-driven mission to support the people behind maritime success.

“Being appointed as Chief Operations Officer and Head of Client Services of Ripple Operations is an incredible opportunity to contribute to the evolution of HR in the maritime sector,” said Sigrid Kviteberg. “I’m excited to leverage my experience to empower our clients with innovative solutions that address the unique challenges of this industry. Together, we will help maritime organizations thrive by prioritizing their most valuable asset—their people.”

Sigrid’s appointment underscores Ripple Operations’ commitment to delivering industry-leading solutions backed by a team of seasoned experts. Her leadership will help propel Ripple Operations as the definitive partner for maritime HR solutions globally.